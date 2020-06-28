9410 Timberleaf Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Beautiful and spacious townhome in the heart of Dallas with great access to 635 and 75 freeways. 3 Bed-2.5 baths totally renovated, 2 big living rooms, detached garage and carport. Open kitchen with granite counter tops, numerous cabinets and breakfast bar. Huge master bedroom with plenty of closet space. Master bathroom has a separate shower and tub with beautiful tile. Master bathroom also has separate vanity with vanity lights and plenty of drawers. Cozy backyard with covered porch. Detached garage and carport. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included in the lease.