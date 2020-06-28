All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

9410 Timberleaf Drive

9410 Timberleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9410 Timberleaf Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Beautiful and spacious townhome in the heart of Dallas with great access to 635 and 75 freeways. 3 Bed-2.5 baths totally renovated, 2 big living rooms, detached garage and carport. Open kitchen with granite counter tops, numerous cabinets and breakfast bar. Huge master bedroom with plenty of closet space. Master bathroom has a separate shower and tub with beautiful tile. Master bathroom also has separate vanity with vanity lights and plenty of drawers. Cozy backyard with covered porch. Detached garage and carport. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9410 Timberleaf Drive have any available units?
9410 Timberleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9410 Timberleaf Drive have?
Some of 9410 Timberleaf Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9410 Timberleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9410 Timberleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9410 Timberleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9410 Timberleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9410 Timberleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9410 Timberleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 9410 Timberleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9410 Timberleaf Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9410 Timberleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 9410 Timberleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9410 Timberleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 9410 Timberleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9410 Timberleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9410 Timberleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.

