Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:16 PM

9327 Peninsula Drive

9327 Peninsula Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9327 Peninsula Drive, Dallas, TX 75218

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
tennis court
Super 4 bedr cottage 2 blocks from White Rock Lake*Remodeled & updated master & guest baths*granite countertops*stainless steel appliances*WD and Frig provided*Hardwoods throughout*Large back yard with deck**Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Dallas,*The Peninsula*. Ride the bike trails, jogging trails, tennis courts, kayaking, sailing and the local dog parks. Often referred to as, Little Austin, enjoy Lake Living; and just 10 minutes to Downtown Dallas. A Nature Lover's retreat in the Heart of Dallas! **no access to boat house in the rear of property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9327 Peninsula Drive have any available units?
9327 Peninsula Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9327 Peninsula Drive have?
Some of 9327 Peninsula Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9327 Peninsula Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9327 Peninsula Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9327 Peninsula Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9327 Peninsula Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9327 Peninsula Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9327 Peninsula Drive offers parking.
Does 9327 Peninsula Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9327 Peninsula Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9327 Peninsula Drive have a pool?
No, 9327 Peninsula Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9327 Peninsula Drive have accessible units?
No, 9327 Peninsula Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9327 Peninsula Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9327 Peninsula Drive has units with dishwashers.
