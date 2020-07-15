9327 Peninsula Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage tennis court

Super 4 bedr cottage 2 blocks from White Rock Lake*Remodeled & updated master & guest baths*granite countertops*stainless steel appliances*WD and Frig provided*Hardwoods throughout*Large back yard with deck**Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Dallas,*The Peninsula*. Ride the bike trails, jogging trails, tennis courts, kayaking, sailing and the local dog parks. Often referred to as, Little Austin, enjoy Lake Living; and just 10 minutes to Downtown Dallas. A Nature Lover's retreat in the Heart of Dallas! **no access to boat house in the rear of property