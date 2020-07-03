All apartments in Dallas
913 Fitzhugh Avenue
Last updated December 9 2019 at 2:40 PM

913 Fitzhugh Avenue

913 N Fitzhugh Ave · No Longer Available
Location

913 N Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas, TX 75246
Old East Dallas

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely Remodeled 1 bedroom Duplex in the heart of Old East Dallas 1b/1b - Just remodeled furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath craftsman style duplex heart of East Dallas
Very nicely remodeled duplex in the heart of East Dallas. 1 block away from historic Swiss ave, and 1 block away from Gaston ave, a major thoroughfare which gives you a good blend of quiet neighborhood with convenience to most major points of the city within a short driving. Washer Dryer Hookups, All new Appliances, flooring, tile and vinyl, new HVAC, fresh paint inside and outside.

(RLNE4741082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Fitzhugh Avenue have any available units?
913 Fitzhugh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 Fitzhugh Avenue have?
Some of 913 Fitzhugh Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Fitzhugh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
913 Fitzhugh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Fitzhugh Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 913 Fitzhugh Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 913 Fitzhugh Avenue offer parking?
No, 913 Fitzhugh Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 913 Fitzhugh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Fitzhugh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Fitzhugh Avenue have a pool?
No, 913 Fitzhugh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 913 Fitzhugh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 913 Fitzhugh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Fitzhugh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Fitzhugh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

