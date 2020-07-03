913 Fitzhugh Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely Remodeled 1 bedroom Duplex in the heart of Old East Dallas 1b/1b - Just remodeled furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath craftsman style duplex heart of East Dallas

Very nicely remodeled duplex in the heart of East Dallas. 1 block away from historic Swiss ave, and 1 block away from Gaston ave, a major thoroughfare which gives you a good blend of quiet neighborhood with convenience to most major points of the city within a short driving. Washer Dryer Hookups, All new Appliances, flooring, tile and vinyl, new HVAC, fresh paint inside and outside.



(RLNE4741082)