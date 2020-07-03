901 W Jefferson Boulevard

Amenities

Rare Find: Historical apartment located over locally run businesses in the heart of Dallas! There are so many layout possibilities in this 2000-2500 square foot open loft style space! Modern kitchen boasts metal cabinets, refrigerator and stove. Wall of windows lights up the whole unit. Huge bathroom, ceiling fans and endless opportunities. Shared washer and dryer are provided in shared vestibule. Dual gated parking area in alley makes getting in and out of this space easy! Location is everything! Located just blocks from restaurants, including locally adored Norma's Cafe, shopping and more right outside your door! Priced to move, this one won't last long!