All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 901 W Jefferson Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
901 W Jefferson Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

901 W Jefferson Boulevard

901 West Jefferson Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

901 West Jefferson Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Rare Find: Historical apartment located over locally run businesses in the heart of Dallas! There are so many layout possibilities in this 2000-2500 square foot open loft style space! Modern kitchen boasts metal cabinets, refrigerator and stove. Wall of windows lights up the whole unit. Huge bathroom, ceiling fans and endless opportunities. Shared washer and dryer are provided in shared vestibule. Dual gated parking area in alley makes getting in and out of this space easy! Location is everything! Located just blocks from restaurants, including locally adored Norma's Cafe, shopping and more right outside your door! Priced to move, this one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 W Jefferson Boulevard have any available units?
901 W Jefferson Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 W Jefferson Boulevard have?
Some of 901 W Jefferson Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 W Jefferson Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
901 W Jefferson Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 W Jefferson Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 901 W Jefferson Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 901 W Jefferson Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 901 W Jefferson Boulevard offers parking.
Does 901 W Jefferson Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 W Jefferson Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 W Jefferson Boulevard have a pool?
No, 901 W Jefferson Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 901 W Jefferson Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 901 W Jefferson Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 901 W Jefferson Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 W Jefferson Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Central Park
8325 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Crestview
3205 Crestview Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
Modera Dallas Midtown
13001 Cornell Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
5656
5636 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Holiday Hills II
811 N. Plymouth Road
Dallas, TX 75211
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr
Dallas, TX 75251
Fitzhugh Urban Flats
2707 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University