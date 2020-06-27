All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
901 Everts Street
Last updated March 19 2020 at 4:45 AM

901 Everts Street

901 Everts Street · No Longer Available
Location

901 Everts Street, Dallas, TX 75208
Kings Highway Conservation District

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
yoga
Charming and elegant 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home minutes from Bishop Arts District & across from beautiful Kidd Springs Park! Enjoy this quaint floor plan with open design, shiplap in living room & dining room, original wood floors throughout, farm style closet door, upgraded bathroom with subway tile and large backyard, perfect for entertaining. Washer and Dryer hook ups in closet. Kidd Spring Park offers recreation center, pool, Japanese garden, and free yoga classes directly across the street. Spend your free time at Trinity Groves, Stevens Park Golf course, Uptown, Downtown Lower Greenville and Knox Henderson. So much to do and great food to enjoy. Furnished rental available. Contact for pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Everts Street have any available units?
901 Everts Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 Everts Street have?
Some of 901 Everts Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Everts Street currently offering any rent specials?
901 Everts Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Everts Street pet-friendly?
No, 901 Everts Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 901 Everts Street offer parking?
Yes, 901 Everts Street offers parking.
Does 901 Everts Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Everts Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Everts Street have a pool?
Yes, 901 Everts Street has a pool.
Does 901 Everts Street have accessible units?
No, 901 Everts Street does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Everts Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 Everts Street does not have units with dishwashers.

