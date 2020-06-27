901 Everts Street

Amenities

Charming and elegant 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home minutes from Bishop Arts District & across from beautiful Kidd Springs Park! Enjoy this quaint floor plan with open design, shiplap in living room & dining room, original wood floors throughout, farm style closet door, upgraded bathroom with subway tile and large backyard, perfect for entertaining. Washer and Dryer hook ups in closet. Kidd Spring Park offers recreation center, pool, Japanese garden, and free yoga classes directly across the street. Spend your free time at Trinity Groves, Stevens Park Golf course, Uptown, Downtown Lower Greenville and Knox Henderson. So much to do and great food to enjoy. Furnished rental available. Contact for pricing.