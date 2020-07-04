8926 Angleton Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming modern home in coveted RICHARDSON ISD close to White Rock Trail is ready for immediate move in. This gem has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living, original hardwood throughout, master bath with dual flush commode and modern designer tiling and fixtures. Bright open kitchen, large granite island, custom wood cabinets, granite counters. Watch the kids play in the large private backyard while you work or relax in the SOLARIUM. New landscaping and 2 car garages. Two pets are permitted and accepted on a case by case basis. HIDDEN PRIVATE GEM IS A MUST SEE!! Minutes to 75, LBJ, Northpark, Central Market, and Costco. Photos online took in 2018.