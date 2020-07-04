All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
8926 Angleton Place
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:20 AM

8926 Angleton Place

8926 Angleton Place · No Longer Available
Location

8926 Angleton Place, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming modern home in coveted RICHARDSON ISD close to White Rock Trail is ready for immediate move in. This gem has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living, original hardwood throughout, master bath with dual flush commode and modern designer tiling and fixtures. Bright open kitchen, large granite island, custom wood cabinets, granite counters. Watch the kids play in the large private backyard while you work or relax in the SOLARIUM. New landscaping and 2 car garages. Two pets are permitted and accepted on a case by case basis. HIDDEN PRIVATE GEM IS A MUST SEE!! Minutes to 75, LBJ, Northpark, Central Market, and Costco. Photos online took in 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8926 Angleton Place have any available units?
8926 Angleton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8926 Angleton Place have?
Some of 8926 Angleton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8926 Angleton Place currently offering any rent specials?
8926 Angleton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8926 Angleton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8926 Angleton Place is pet friendly.
Does 8926 Angleton Place offer parking?
Yes, 8926 Angleton Place offers parking.
Does 8926 Angleton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8926 Angleton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8926 Angleton Place have a pool?
No, 8926 Angleton Place does not have a pool.
Does 8926 Angleton Place have accessible units?
No, 8926 Angleton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8926 Angleton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8926 Angleton Place has units with dishwashers.

