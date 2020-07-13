All apartments in Dallas

Lakewood on the Trail.
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Lakewood on the Trail
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:02 AM

Lakewood on the Trail

101 N Brookside Dr · (219) 200-3884
logo
Rent Savings
Up To $500 Off Your First Full Month --- Move in by 8.1.2020 on a 12 month or longer lease to receive $500 off the first full month of rent. Contact our leasing team for more details!d
Location

101 N Brookside Dr, Dallas, TX 75214

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1414 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,016

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Unit 0207 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,084

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

Unit 0913 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,084

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

See 26+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2210 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,888

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 2614 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,888

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 2404 · Avail. now

$1,907

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakewood on the Trail.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
coffee bar
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
online portal
There is just something special about Lakewood on the Trail Apartments in Dallas. It starts with the location in Lakewood a bona fide neighborhood that's filled with lovely historic homes, towering trees and sprawling lawns but just 10 minutes to downtown. We're loving all the upgrades happening at this apartment community. The new kitchens are dreamy, complete with granite, tile, stainless. That, along with new floors, custom cabinets, lighting and fixtures put Lakewood on the Trail on par with apartments that cost hundreds more. Whether you choose an upgraded home or one of our traditional apartments, you'll hardly be roughing it. The community's social areas are an attraction in their own right when their renovations are completed. An all-new fitness studio and cyber cafe, which will still offer free Wi-Fi and Starbucks along with a new line-up of computers. Stylish and modern, Lakewood on the Trail is a new take on a Dallas icon.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1BR: $150; 2BR: $250
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $150
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; call for details. No weight restrictions
Parking Details: open parking covered parking: $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lakewood on the Trail have any available units?
Lakewood on the Trail has 32 units available starting at $1,016 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakewood on the Trail have?
Some of Lakewood on the Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakewood on the Trail currently offering any rent specials?
Lakewood on the Trail is offering the following rent specials: Up To $500 Off Your First Full Month --- Move in by 8.1.2020 on a 12 month or longer lease to receive $500 off the first full month of rent. Contact our leasing team for more details!d
Is Lakewood on the Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakewood on the Trail is pet friendly.
Does Lakewood on the Trail offer parking?
Yes, Lakewood on the Trail offers parking.
Does Lakewood on the Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakewood on the Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakewood on the Trail have a pool?
Yes, Lakewood on the Trail has a pool.
Does Lakewood on the Trail have accessible units?
Yes, Lakewood on the Trail has accessible units.
Does Lakewood on the Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakewood on the Trail has units with dishwashers.

