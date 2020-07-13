Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe gym parking pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport coffee bar e-payments fire pit hot tub online portal

There is just something special about Lakewood on the Trail Apartments in Dallas. It starts with the location in Lakewood a bona fide neighborhood that's filled with lovely historic homes, towering trees and sprawling lawns but just 10 minutes to downtown. We're loving all the upgrades happening at this apartment community. The new kitchens are dreamy, complete with granite, tile, stainless. That, along with new floors, custom cabinets, lighting and fixtures put Lakewood on the Trail on par with apartments that cost hundreds more. Whether you choose an upgraded home or one of our traditional apartments, you'll hardly be roughing it. The community's social areas are an attraction in their own right when their renovations are completed. An all-new fitness studio and cyber cafe, which will still offer free Wi-Fi and Starbucks along with a new line-up of computers. Stylish and modern, Lakewood on the Trail is a new take on a Dallas icon.