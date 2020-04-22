All apartments in Dallas
8616 Turtle Creek Blvd

8616 Turtle Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8616 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Incredible Turtle Creek Address, close to everything. Awesome updated property, great granite countertops, floors to adore, views and quiet greenspaces all around. But close to all the night life you could ever want. Washer and Dryer in the unit. At this price, won't last long... Big and roomy 1BR home! No Section 8 or Tax Credit. Must have good credit, stable work and rental history. We have high standards so you can have peace of mind! Call today to arrange your own personal tour with one of our incredible agents. Everything is with Appointment Only.

(RLNE5148728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8616 Turtle Creek Blvd have any available units?
8616 Turtle Creek Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8616 Turtle Creek Blvd have?
Some of 8616 Turtle Creek Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8616 Turtle Creek Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8616 Turtle Creek Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8616 Turtle Creek Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8616 Turtle Creek Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 8616 Turtle Creek Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8616 Turtle Creek Blvd offers parking.
Does 8616 Turtle Creek Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8616 Turtle Creek Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8616 Turtle Creek Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 8616 Turtle Creek Blvd has a pool.
Does 8616 Turtle Creek Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8616 Turtle Creek Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8616 Turtle Creek Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8616 Turtle Creek Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

