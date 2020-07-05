8601 Thackery Street

Amenities

A MUST SEE CORNER TOWNHOME conveniently located in prestigious Preston Hollow!!Walking distance to restaurants & shops! This property features on-site maint & mgmt, 24hr fitness center,resort style swimming pool,clubhouse &coffee bar,outdoor lounge with grilling areas,business center & much more. Spacious 2bed 2.5bath PLUS A LOFT perfect for use as a second living area or office. Unit features beautiful amenities including: farm sink, high ceilings, custom cabinetry,stainless steel appliance package, built-in book shelves, built-in desk, fenced in patio,dual thermostats, 2 large walk-in master bedroom closets, washer and dryer included & 2car attached garage.