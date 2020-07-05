8539 Bretshire Drive

Amenities

Beautiful home in the desirable Hillridge neighborhood close to the Arboretum and White Rock Lake! This updated 3-2-2 has a great front porch area, beautiful hand scraped hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, newer windows and freshly installed back deck. The kitchen features stainless appliances and lots of cabinets and is open to the den that overlooks the large backyard with covered deck. The hall bathroom has been updated with a contemporary flair and has heated floors. The Master is large enough for king sized furniture and has an en-suite bathroom. This neighborhood is close to White Rock Lake, Dallas Arboretum, Downtown and Uptown, Baylor Hospital, Deep Ellum, Lakewood and Casa Linda Shopping center.