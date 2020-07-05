All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

8539 Bretshire Drive

8539 Bretshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8539 Bretshire Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Beautiful home in the desirable Hillridge neighborhood close to the Arboretum and White Rock Lake! This updated 3-2-2 has a great front porch area, beautiful hand scraped hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, newer windows and freshly installed back deck. The kitchen features stainless appliances and lots of cabinets and is open to the den that overlooks the large backyard with covered deck. The hall bathroom has been updated with a contemporary flair and has heated floors. The Master is large enough for king sized furniture and has an en-suite bathroom. This neighborhood is close to White Rock Lake, Dallas Arboretum, Downtown and Uptown, Baylor Hospital, Deep Ellum, Lakewood and Casa Linda Shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8539 Bretshire Drive have any available units?
8539 Bretshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8539 Bretshire Drive have?
Some of 8539 Bretshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8539 Bretshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8539 Bretshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8539 Bretshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8539 Bretshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8539 Bretshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8539 Bretshire Drive offers parking.
Does 8539 Bretshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8539 Bretshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8539 Bretshire Drive have a pool?
No, 8539 Bretshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8539 Bretshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 8539 Bretshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8539 Bretshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8539 Bretshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

