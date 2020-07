Amenities

Look at this: Lake Highlands High School, Forest Meadow Junior High and Stultz Road Elementary. Unbelievably quiet to be so close to Central, Greenville, Forest and Royal. The commute to almost any direction is good from here. Near hospitals, Texas Instruments and lots of restaurants. Large back yard with a covered patio for easy evenings, refreshing mornings or lazy Saturdays. 3 bedrooms, one and half baths. Garage has been converted to add spacious den. Full-sized W-D space.