Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8522 Chadbourne Road
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:31 AM

8522 Chadbourne Road

8522 Chadbourne Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

8522 Chadbourne Road, Dallas, TX 75209
Inwood-Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This perfect Devonshire cottage sits on a huge 84 x 118 corner lot and offers an amazing yard for dogs and kids or entertaining. Featuring two master suites, a study, formals, updated kitchen and effortless floorplan. Enviable landscape greets you while inside is full of light and bright windows and designer touches. Perfectly updated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, island, and a 2 car attached garage. The back yard deck wraps around a large tree providing shade and a cool design feature that anchors this entertainers dream backyard. Move-in ready and walkable to Inwood Village, this jewel is hard to beat. Landscaping included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8522 Chadbourne Road have any available units?
8522 Chadbourne Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8522 Chadbourne Road have?
Some of 8522 Chadbourne Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8522 Chadbourne Road currently offering any rent specials?
8522 Chadbourne Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8522 Chadbourne Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8522 Chadbourne Road is pet friendly.
Does 8522 Chadbourne Road offer parking?
Yes, 8522 Chadbourne Road offers parking.
Does 8522 Chadbourne Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8522 Chadbourne Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8522 Chadbourne Road have a pool?
No, 8522 Chadbourne Road does not have a pool.
Does 8522 Chadbourne Road have accessible units?
No, 8522 Chadbourne Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8522 Chadbourne Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8522 Chadbourne Road has units with dishwashers.

