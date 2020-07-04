8522 Chadbourne Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This perfect Devonshire cottage sits on a huge 84 x 118 corner lot and offers an amazing yard for dogs and kids or entertaining. Featuring two master suites, a study, formals, updated kitchen and effortless floorplan. Enviable landscape greets you while inside is full of light and bright windows and designer touches. Perfectly updated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, island, and a 2 car attached garage. The back yard deck wraps around a large tree providing shade and a cool design feature that anchors this entertainers dream backyard. Move-in ready and walkable to Inwood Village, this jewel is hard to beat. Landscaping included with rent.