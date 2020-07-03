All apartments in Dallas
8519 Southwestern Blvd

8519 Southwestern Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8519 Southwestern Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
North Central Dallas 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $1085

Exterior Amenities: 3 Pools, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Dry cleaning service, 9 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Maid service, Carports, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 588

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8519 Southwestern Blvd have any available units?
8519 Southwestern Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8519 Southwestern Blvd have?
Some of 8519 Southwestern Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8519 Southwestern Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8519 Southwestern Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8519 Southwestern Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 8519 Southwestern Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8519 Southwestern Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8519 Southwestern Blvd offers parking.
Does 8519 Southwestern Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8519 Southwestern Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8519 Southwestern Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 8519 Southwestern Blvd has a pool.
Does 8519 Southwestern Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 8519 Southwestern Blvd has accessible units.
Does 8519 Southwestern Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8519 Southwestern Blvd has units with dishwashers.

