Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:31 AM

Magnolia at Inwood Village

7606 Eastern Ave · (972) 845-5732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7606 Eastern Ave, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 313 · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,149

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Magnolia at Inwood Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fire pit
green community
internet access
key fob access
Introducing Magnolia at Inwood Village Apartments, a boutique-style apartment community located at Lovers Lane and the Tollroad. Featuring efficiencies and spacious one and two bedroom apartments with high-end finishes, our beautifully tree-lined community is thoughtfully designed to provide residents with an environmentally sustainable, state-of-the-art living experience while integrating seamlessly with one of Dallas' beautiful neighborhoods. With superior location, Magnolia at Inwood Village is perfect for residents looking to balance comfortable metropolitan living with convenient access to the Park Cities, Lovers Lane and the Dallas North Tollway. Located within walking distance of Zoes Kitchen, Cafe Express, Eatzi's Market and Bakery, Bread Winner's Cafe & Bakery, Fireside Pies, Tyler's, Gap, White House Black Market, Inwood Theater and Trader Joes. Please call our leasing office for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15 a month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Other. Gated parking courts, covered and garage parking available. Please contact our office for parking details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Magnolia at Inwood Village have any available units?
Magnolia at Inwood Village has 5 units available starting at $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Magnolia at Inwood Village have?
Some of Magnolia at Inwood Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Magnolia at Inwood Village currently offering any rent specials?
Magnolia at Inwood Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Magnolia at Inwood Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Magnolia at Inwood Village is pet friendly.
Does Magnolia at Inwood Village offer parking?
Yes, Magnolia at Inwood Village offers parking.
Does Magnolia at Inwood Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Magnolia at Inwood Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Magnolia at Inwood Village have a pool?
No, Magnolia at Inwood Village does not have a pool.
Does Magnolia at Inwood Village have accessible units?
No, Magnolia at Inwood Village does not have accessible units.
Does Magnolia at Inwood Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Magnolia at Inwood Village has units with dishwashers.
