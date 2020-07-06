Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance fire pit green community internet access key fob access

Introducing Magnolia at Inwood Village Apartments, a boutique-style apartment community located at Lovers Lane and the Tollroad. Featuring efficiencies and spacious one and two bedroom apartments with high-end finishes, our beautifully tree-lined community is thoughtfully designed to provide residents with an environmentally sustainable, state-of-the-art living experience while integrating seamlessly with one of Dallas' beautiful neighborhoods. With superior location, Magnolia at Inwood Village is perfect for residents looking to balance comfortable metropolitan living with convenient access to the Park Cities, Lovers Lane and the Dallas North Tollway. Located within walking distance of Zoes Kitchen, Cafe Express, Eatzi's Market and Bakery, Bread Winner's Cafe & Bakery, Fireside Pies, Tyler's, Gap, White House Black Market, Inwood Theater and Trader Joes. Please call our leasing office for more details.