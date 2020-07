Amenities

Charming home located in Bluffview has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths plus 3 living areas. One of the living areas could be used as a 4th bedroom. Large wood fenced backyard with deck. Hardwoods have been recently recently refinished and carpet replaced. Light and bright kitchen features white cabinets, gas range, and dishwasher. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, and Love Field.