Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Beautifully maintained and updated home i n Hamilton Park. This home sits on the best street in the neighborhood, private street with minimal traffic. Open floor plan with extra large rooms and huge kitchen, covered patio and parking space, large quiet backyard perfect for BBQ's and cookouts. Large master bedroom with private master bath. Call for a showing, this home won't last!!