Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex constructed in 2015. Short walk to the bishop arts district and one block from Lake Cliff park & the uptown trolley line. 5 minute commute to downtown. Granite countertops with open floorplan. Large covered front porch, remote controlled security gate to rear parking area. Pet friendly. Perfect opportunity for traveling medical professionals and corporate employees who commute regularly to Dallas and need short or long term lease.