802 N Winnetka Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Come home to this inviting 1920's bungalow on a superb tree-lined street in North Oak Cliff. Walk up to the beguiling rocking chair front porch where neighbors meet and neighborhoods are born. Enter to light filled open concept living and dining rooms with high ceilings and pine floors. The extensive updated kitchen is perfect for entertaining. The expansive master suite overlooks the yard and features a walk-in closet, en-suite bath and room for a sitting area. Owner is a licensed real estate agent. Available mid to late August. Note: Excludes separate studio apartment over garage (apartment can be rented separately; ask for details)