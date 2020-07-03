All apartments in Dallas
802 N Winnetka Avenue
802 N Winnetka Avenue

802 North Winnetka Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

802 North Winnetka Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Kings Highway Conservation District

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Come home to this inviting 1920's bungalow on a superb tree-lined street in North Oak Cliff. Walk up to the beguiling rocking chair front porch where neighbors meet and neighborhoods are born. Enter to light filled open concept living and dining rooms with high ceilings and pine floors. The extensive updated kitchen is perfect for entertaining. The expansive master suite overlooks the yard and features a walk-in closet, en-suite bath and room for a sitting area. Owner is a licensed real estate agent. Available mid to late August. Note: Excludes separate studio apartment over garage (apartment can be rented separately; ask for details)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 N Winnetka Avenue have any available units?
802 N Winnetka Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 N Winnetka Avenue have?
Some of 802 N Winnetka Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 N Winnetka Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
802 N Winnetka Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 N Winnetka Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 802 N Winnetka Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 802 N Winnetka Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 802 N Winnetka Avenue offers parking.
Does 802 N Winnetka Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 N Winnetka Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 N Winnetka Avenue have a pool?
No, 802 N Winnetka Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 802 N Winnetka Avenue have accessible units?
No, 802 N Winnetka Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 802 N Winnetka Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 N Winnetka Avenue has units with dishwashers.

