7955 Kansas Avenue

Nice 3 Bed 2 bath with 2 dinning areas. The house features built-in microwave, Living room with fireplace, two car garage and much more! Master bath has double vanity & separate shower & garden tub. Large fenced backyard. Agent please schedule through CSS. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.