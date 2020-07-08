All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:29 AM

7955 Kansas Avenue

7955 Kansas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7955 Kansas Avenue, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice 3 Bed 2 bath with 2 dinning areas. The house features built-in microwave, Living room with fireplace, two car garage and much more! Master bath has double vanity & separate shower & garden tub. Large fenced backyard. Agent please schedule through CSS. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7955 Kansas Avenue have any available units?
7955 Kansas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7955 Kansas Avenue have?
Some of 7955 Kansas Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7955 Kansas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7955 Kansas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7955 Kansas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7955 Kansas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7955 Kansas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7955 Kansas Avenue offers parking.
Does 7955 Kansas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7955 Kansas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7955 Kansas Avenue have a pool?
No, 7955 Kansas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7955 Kansas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7955 Kansas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7955 Kansas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7955 Kansas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

