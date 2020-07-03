All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
7911 Hillfawn Circle
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:12 PM

7911 Hillfawn Circle

7911 Hillfawn Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7911 Hillfawn Circle, Dallas, TX 75248
Spring Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LEASE OR LEASE OPTION TO PURCHASE. COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 story home in Richardson ISD with ALL NEW, high end finishes. OPEN AND FUNCTIONAL FLOOR PLAN. MODERN KITCHEN features a large walk-in pantry, farmhouse sink, island, quartz countertops, shaker style cabinets, and gas range. Utility room features an impressive MUDROOM with built-in cubbies. Bathrooms feature FRAMELESS GLASS SHOWERS, modern brass fixtures, quartz countertops, subway tile, and soft close drawers. MUST SEE!! Large bedrooms with walk-in closets. All bedrooms up. **LAWN CARE INCLUDED** APPLICANTS WITH GOOD OR BAD CREDIT CAN APPLY THROUGH OUR LEASE OPTION PROGRAM. PETS ARE ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS - NO INDOOR PETS LARGER THAN 65 LBS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7911 Hillfawn Circle have any available units?
7911 Hillfawn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7911 Hillfawn Circle have?
Some of 7911 Hillfawn Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7911 Hillfawn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7911 Hillfawn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7911 Hillfawn Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7911 Hillfawn Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7911 Hillfawn Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7911 Hillfawn Circle offers parking.
Does 7911 Hillfawn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7911 Hillfawn Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7911 Hillfawn Circle have a pool?
No, 7911 Hillfawn Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7911 Hillfawn Circle have accessible units?
No, 7911 Hillfawn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7911 Hillfawn Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7911 Hillfawn Circle has units with dishwashers.

