7911 Hillfawn Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

LEASE OR LEASE OPTION TO PURCHASE. COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 story home in Richardson ISD with ALL NEW, high end finishes. OPEN AND FUNCTIONAL FLOOR PLAN. MODERN KITCHEN features a large walk-in pantry, farmhouse sink, island, quartz countertops, shaker style cabinets, and gas range. Utility room features an impressive MUDROOM with built-in cubbies. Bathrooms feature FRAMELESS GLASS SHOWERS, modern brass fixtures, quartz countertops, subway tile, and soft close drawers. MUST SEE!! Large bedrooms with walk-in closets. All bedrooms up. **LAWN CARE INCLUDED** APPLICANTS WITH GOOD OR BAD CREDIT CAN APPLY THROUGH OUR LEASE OPTION PROGRAM. PETS ARE ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS - NO INDOOR PETS LARGER THAN 65 LBS.