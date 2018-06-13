All apartments in Dallas
Location

7819 Verona Place, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Gorgeous New Construction 3 bedroom Town Home with ELEVATOR! This 3 bedroom, 3 and half bath home features over 2,500 sq ft of livable space. Features include; quartz counters, hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances including 36” five-burner gas cook top, Master bath with Cultured marble vanity tops and matte finish, 2 car attached garage. Step inside the elevator to conveniently access all three floors. Located minutes from Preston Hollow, Park Cities, and Northpark Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7819 Verona Place have any available units?
7819 Verona Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7819 Verona Place have?
Some of 7819 Verona Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7819 Verona Place currently offering any rent specials?
7819 Verona Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7819 Verona Place pet-friendly?
No, 7819 Verona Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7819 Verona Place offer parking?
Yes, 7819 Verona Place offers parking.
Does 7819 Verona Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7819 Verona Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7819 Verona Place have a pool?
Yes, 7819 Verona Place has a pool.
Does 7819 Verona Place have accessible units?
No, 7819 Verona Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7819 Verona Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7819 Verona Place has units with dishwashers.

