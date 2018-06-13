7819 Verona Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage new construction

Gorgeous New Construction 3 bedroom Town Home with ELEVATOR! This 3 bedroom, 3 and half bath home features over 2,500 sq ft of livable space. Features include; quartz counters, hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances including 36” five-burner gas cook top, Master bath with Cultured marble vanity tops and matte finish, 2 car attached garage. Step inside the elevator to conveniently access all three floors. Located minutes from Preston Hollow, Park Cities, and Northpark Center.