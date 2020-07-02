7780 Firefall Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage

Looking for a new apartment?



I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We're a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I'm super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn't know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.



_________________________________ This apartment is epic. Not gonna lie. Epic like that time they put extra guacamole on your tacos for free. Epic like that time your sports team won that really important game in the final second. Epic like that warm fuzzy feeling you get when your best friend surprises you from out of town on your birthday. Living here means your days will be like having your own personal walk of fame of epic-ness. You'll be like a cool celebrity person with tons of followers. Maybe.



Just go along with it and check this place out already.



Apartment Amenities



Breakfast Bar w/ Pendant Lighting



Wine Refrigerators



Custom Tile Backsplashes



Island Kitchen



Designer Bath Tile



Dual Sink Bathroom Vanity



9 1/2' 11 ½' Ceiling Heights



Custom Closet Shelving



Floor to Ceiling Windows



Washer and Dryer Included



Large Entertainment & Dining Spaces



Private Patios and Balconies



Separate Glass Cooktop with Vent Hood



Stainless Steel Appliances



Granite Counters



Refreshing Soaking Tub



Walk-in Shower



Relaxing Courtyard and Pool Views



Striking Dallas Skyline Views



Blackout Shades in Master Bedrooms



Hardwood Flooring



Sonos Wireless Speaker System



Community Amenities



Online Payments Available



Clubhouse Available for Private Parties



Climate Controlled Wine Cellar



Business Center and Conference Room



Barbeque Grills and Outdoor Dining Tables



Complimentary Wifi Access in Common Spaces



Concierge Services for The Preston



Easy Access to I-75



Elevator Access in Each Building



Golf Simulator



Minutes to Downtown Dallas



Premier Fitness Studio



Parking Garage Access



Pets Welcome and Adored



Relaxing Sundecks



Refreshing Pools



Walk to Preston Hollow Village Dining & Shopping



Valet Parking Available at The Preston



24/7 Emergency Maintenance



100% Smoke-Free Community



