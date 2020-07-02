All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7780 Firefall Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7780 Firefall Way
Last updated January 5 2020 at 5:11 AM

7780 Firefall Way

7780 Firefall Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7780 Firefall Way, Dallas, TX 75231

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
valet service
Looking for a new apartment?

  I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We're a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I'm super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn't know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.

_________________________________ This apartment is epic. Not gonna lie. Epic like that time they put extra guacamole on your tacos for free. Epic like that time your sports team won that really important game in the final second. Epic like that warm fuzzy feeling you get when your best friend surprises you from out of town on your birthday. Living here means your days will be like having your own personal walk of fame of epic-ness. You'll be like a cool celebrity person with tons of followers. Maybe. 

  Just go along with it and check this place out already. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Breakfast Bar w/ Pendant Lighting

Wine Refrigerators

Custom Tile Backsplashes

Island Kitchen

Designer Bath Tile

Dual Sink Bathroom Vanity

9 1/2' 11 ½' Ceiling Heights

Custom Closet Shelving

Floor to Ceiling Windows

Washer and Dryer Included

Large Entertainment & Dining Spaces

Private Patios and Balconies

Separate Glass Cooktop with Vent Hood

Stainless Steel Appliances

Granite Counters

Refreshing Soaking Tub

Walk-in Shower

Relaxing Courtyard and Pool Views

Striking Dallas Skyline Views

Blackout Shades in Master Bedrooms

Hardwood Flooring

Sonos Wireless Speaker System

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Online Payments Available

Clubhouse Available for Private Parties

Climate Controlled Wine Cellar

Business Center and Conference Room

Barbeque Grills and Outdoor Dining Tables

Complimentary Wifi Access in Common Spaces

Concierge Services for The Preston

Easy Access to I-75

Elevator Access in Each Building

Golf Simulator

Minutes to Downtown Dallas

Premier Fitness Studio

Parking Garage Access

Pets Welcome and Adored

Relaxing Sundecks

Refreshing Pools

Walk to Preston Hollow Village Dining & Shopping

Valet Parking Available at The Preston

24/7 Emergency Maintenance

100% Smoke-Free Community

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7780 Firefall Way have any available units?
7780 Firefall Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7780 Firefall Way have?
Some of 7780 Firefall Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7780 Firefall Way currently offering any rent specials?
7780 Firefall Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7780 Firefall Way pet-friendly?
No, 7780 Firefall Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7780 Firefall Way offer parking?
Yes, 7780 Firefall Way offers parking.
Does 7780 Firefall Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7780 Firefall Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7780 Firefall Way have a pool?
Yes, 7780 Firefall Way has a pool.
Does 7780 Firefall Way have accessible units?
Yes, 7780 Firefall Way has accessible units.
Does 7780 Firefall Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7780 Firefall Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Bishop Arts
1836 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75208
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Berkshire Auburn
5515 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Fifteen Forty
1540 Chenault St
Dallas, TX 75228
Ambassador
5027 Live Oak Street
Dallas, TX 75206
Vantage Point Apartments
10700 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
Muse at Midtown
13675 Noel Road
Dallas, TX 75240

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University