All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7706 La Risa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7706 La Risa Drive
Last updated August 10 2019 at 10:44 PM

7706 La Risa Drive

7706 La Risa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7706 La Risa Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
Estates West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled single story with towering trees! 2019 updates include wood in entry, kitchen, family, 4th bedroom & hallways, carpet, granite and marble counters in baths & kitchen, tile in baths & utility, new hardware, fresh interior & exterior paint. Features large stacked formals, can lighting, jack n jill bath, built-ins and split 4 bedroom could be study. Family room with view of yard has FP with gas logs and is open to kitchen & nook. Kitchen with white cabinetry has large peninsula for entertaining, undermount SS sink with pull down single handle faucet, new cooktop & dble ovens. Large lot with privacy fence & sprinkler system. Great location with easy access to DNT, 75, 190 & 635. Richardson ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7706 La Risa Drive have any available units?
7706 La Risa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7706 La Risa Drive have?
Some of 7706 La Risa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7706 La Risa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7706 La Risa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7706 La Risa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7706 La Risa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7706 La Risa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7706 La Risa Drive offers parking.
Does 7706 La Risa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7706 La Risa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7706 La Risa Drive have a pool?
No, 7706 La Risa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7706 La Risa Drive have accessible units?
No, 7706 La Risa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7706 La Risa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7706 La Risa Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Upper E
6127 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Seville Uptown
2626 Reagan St
Dallas, TX 75219
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Firefly
9505 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd
Dallas, TX 75227
Berkshire Medical District
4730 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Verandas at Timberglen
4607 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University