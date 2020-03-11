7706 La Risa Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful remodeled single story with towering trees! 2019 updates include wood in entry, kitchen, family, 4th bedroom & hallways, carpet, granite and marble counters in baths & kitchen, tile in baths & utility, new hardware, fresh interior & exterior paint. Features large stacked formals, can lighting, jack n jill bath, built-ins and split 4 bedroom could be study. Family room with view of yard has FP with gas logs and is open to kitchen & nook. Kitchen with white cabinetry has large peninsula for entertaining, undermount SS sink with pull down single handle faucet, new cooktop & dble ovens. Large lot with privacy fence & sprinkler system. Great location with easy access to DNT, 75, 190 & 635. Richardson ISD!