7706 Caillet Street

This is a very cute, very homey two bedroom house, nicely updated with a functional layout. There is a huge den at the rear of the house that works great as an office or media room, etc. Hardwood floors throughout. Cute covered patio area and fenced backyard make this a very comfortable spot to call home. One hundred year old Live Oak in the front yard adds to the charm and provides lots of shade. Terrific location, convenient to some of Dallas' best shopping and dining. Please note, we do a minimum 18 month lease to start.