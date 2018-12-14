All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 16 2019 at 2:52 AM

7706 Caillet Street

7706 Caillet Street · No Longer Available
Location

7706 Caillet Street, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
This is a very cute, very homey two bedroom house, nicely updated with a functional layout. There is a huge den at the rear of the house that works great as an office or media room, etc. Hardwood floors throughout. Cute covered patio area and fenced backyard make this a very comfortable spot to call home. One hundred year old Live Oak in the front yard adds to the charm and provides lots of shade. Terrific location, convenient to some of Dallas' best shopping and dining. Please note, we do a minimum 18 month lease to start.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7706 Caillet Street have any available units?
7706 Caillet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7706 Caillet Street have?
Some of 7706 Caillet Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7706 Caillet Street currently offering any rent specials?
7706 Caillet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7706 Caillet Street pet-friendly?
No, 7706 Caillet Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7706 Caillet Street offer parking?
Yes, 7706 Caillet Street offers parking.
Does 7706 Caillet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7706 Caillet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7706 Caillet Street have a pool?
No, 7706 Caillet Street does not have a pool.
Does 7706 Caillet Street have accessible units?
No, 7706 Caillet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7706 Caillet Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7706 Caillet Street has units with dishwashers.

