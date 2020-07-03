7615 Arborgate Street

Amenities

This lovely 3 bed, 3 bath home in coveted Merriman Park Elementary is bathed in natural light & offers expansive, flexible living spaces. Host guests & enjoy family time in the wonderful living areas brightened by large windows- a seamless flow connecting the kit & formal dining. Enhanced by crisp white cabinetry, the kit boasts granite & a sun-filled, open brkft area. Master retreat ft 2 closets & a spa-quality bath appointed w dual vanities, quartz, freestanding tub & sep tiled shower w frameless enclosure. Two add’l spacious bdrms share a stylish Jack&Jill bath w custom vanity, decorative basketweave flooring & sleek subway tiled shower. Serene courtyard overlooks large grassy yard surrounded by BOB fence.