Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

7615 Arborgate Street

7615 Arborgate Street · No Longer Available
Location

7615 Arborgate Street, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
This lovely 3 bed, 3 bath home in coveted Merriman Park Elementary is bathed in natural light & offers expansive, flexible living spaces. Host guests & enjoy family time in the wonderful living areas brightened by large windows- a seamless flow connecting the kit & formal dining. Enhanced by crisp white cabinetry, the kit boasts granite & a sun-filled, open brkft area. Master retreat ft 2 closets & a spa-quality bath appointed w dual vanities, quartz, freestanding tub & sep tiled shower w frameless enclosure. Two add’l spacious bdrms share a stylish Jack&Jill bath w custom vanity, decorative basketweave flooring & sleek subway tiled shower. Serene courtyard overlooks large grassy yard surrounded by BOB fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7615 Arborgate Street have any available units?
7615 Arborgate Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7615 Arborgate Street have?
Some of 7615 Arborgate Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7615 Arborgate Street currently offering any rent specials?
7615 Arborgate Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7615 Arborgate Street pet-friendly?
No, 7615 Arborgate Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7615 Arborgate Street offer parking?
Yes, 7615 Arborgate Street offers parking.
Does 7615 Arborgate Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7615 Arborgate Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7615 Arborgate Street have a pool?
No, 7615 Arborgate Street does not have a pool.
Does 7615 Arborgate Street have accessible units?
No, 7615 Arborgate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7615 Arborgate Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7615 Arborgate Street has units with dishwashers.

