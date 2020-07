Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Just Refurbished Townhome across the street from Kidd Springs Park! Close to Bishop Arts District and Downtown! Luxury wood look vinyl plank flooring! All Built-In Kitchen. Both Bedrooms, Full and one half bath upstairs. Also has half bath downstairs. No Smokers. $1495. Deposit if no pets and well-qualified. Small Pets(under 20lbs) Considered with Pet Deposit.