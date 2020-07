Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Located in prestigious Preston Hollow, this quaint home is nestled on a large lot with trees. Inside, the open concept living and dining has large windows with a view to the beautiful large yard. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, gas cook top and opens to the living room. Enjoy sunsets on the deck with plenty of room to roam in the huge backyard. Electric gate to private garage. Don't miss the chance to make this house your home today!