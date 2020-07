Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

PROPERTY BEING PAINTED, REMODELED KITCHEN WITH REPLACED CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, GAS COOKING, BUILT IN MICROWAVE. (WILL BE REPLACED) VERSATILE FLOOR PLAN WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, 1 UP, I DOWN OR COULD BE 2 BEDROOM WITH 2 LIVING AREAS REPLACED WINDOWS. ENCLOSED 2 CAR CARPORT. CONVENIENT LOCATION IN RICHARDSON ISD. ACCESS TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS, SHOPS, UTD, WHITE ROCK TRAIL. PETS ON CASE BY CASE BASIS. RESIDENTIAL SERVICE CONTRACT. NICE!