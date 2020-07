Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This stunning home is open and inviting. Hardwood floors, ceramic tiles, and carpet adorn this home. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings. Wonderful kitchen with granite counters, all stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinets. Master is split from the other rooms with a private bathroom. Home has an additional storage space that can be used as storage space. Covered patio and nice size yard.