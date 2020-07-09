All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:39 AM

7323 Mimosa Lane

7323 Mimosa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7323 Mimosa Lane, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this beautifully redone 4 bed, 3 bath home in North Dallas! Gorgeous scraped hardwood floors & high, raised ceilings throughout the entire home. Living room features a floor to ceiling stone fireplace & is open to the kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, island with second sink, Viking appliances, and double ovens! You'll love the spacious master with tray ceiling and outside access, as well as an en-suite with amazing pedestal tub, separate glassed-in shower, dual sinks, & walk-in closet! Don't miss the backyard oasis with a deck, pergola, & extensive outdoor kitchen! Located in the heart of North Dallas, minutes from highly-rated Preston Hollow Elementary! Garage wired for electric charging.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7323 Mimosa Lane have any available units?
7323 Mimosa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7323 Mimosa Lane have?
Some of 7323 Mimosa Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7323 Mimosa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7323 Mimosa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7323 Mimosa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7323 Mimosa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7323 Mimosa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7323 Mimosa Lane offers parking.
Does 7323 Mimosa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7323 Mimosa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7323 Mimosa Lane have a pool?
No, 7323 Mimosa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7323 Mimosa Lane have accessible units?
No, 7323 Mimosa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7323 Mimosa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7323 Mimosa Lane has units with dishwashers.

