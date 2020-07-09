7323 Mimosa Lane

Amenities

Come see this beautifully redone 4 bed, 3 bath home in North Dallas! Gorgeous scraped hardwood floors & high, raised ceilings throughout the entire home. Living room features a floor to ceiling stone fireplace & is open to the kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, island with second sink, Viking appliances, and double ovens! You'll love the spacious master with tray ceiling and outside access, as well as an en-suite with amazing pedestal tub, separate glassed-in shower, dual sinks, & walk-in closet! Don't miss the backyard oasis with a deck, pergola, & extensive outdoor kitchen! Located in the heart of North Dallas, minutes from highly-rated Preston Hollow Elementary! Garage wired for electric charging.