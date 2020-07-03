7315 Syracuse Drive

Amenities

Charming three bedroom home in a cul-de-sac of University Terrace! Zoned for Lakewood Elementary and a short half mile bike ride to White Rock Lake! Over-sized backyard with a wood patio deck and plenty of space for outdoor living, including a gas fire pit, enclosed garden beds and large trees! GREAT for entertaining! Big master bedroom with walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms with good sized closets and two extra hall closets. This home has two living rooms, dining room and a clean, well lit kitchen. Full size washer, dryer included, gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Two car detached garage and an iron security gate, both with automatic openers. Owner pays lawn care. Available now!