Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7315 Syracuse Drive

7315 Syracuse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7315 Syracuse Drive, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Charming three bedroom home in a cul-de-sac of University Terrace! Zoned for Lakewood Elementary and a short half mile bike ride to White Rock Lake! Over-sized backyard with a wood patio deck and plenty of space for outdoor living, including a gas fire pit, enclosed garden beds and large trees! GREAT for entertaining! Big master bedroom with walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms with good sized closets and two extra hall closets. This home has two living rooms, dining room and a clean, well lit kitchen. Full size washer, dryer included, gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Two car detached garage and an iron security gate, both with automatic openers. Owner pays lawn care. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7315 Syracuse Drive have any available units?
7315 Syracuse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7315 Syracuse Drive have?
Some of 7315 Syracuse Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7315 Syracuse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7315 Syracuse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7315 Syracuse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7315 Syracuse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7315 Syracuse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7315 Syracuse Drive offers parking.
Does 7315 Syracuse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7315 Syracuse Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7315 Syracuse Drive have a pool?
No, 7315 Syracuse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7315 Syracuse Drive have accessible units?
No, 7315 Syracuse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7315 Syracuse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7315 Syracuse Drive has units with dishwashers.

