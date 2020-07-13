All apartments in Dallas
The Brooklyn at 9590

9590 Forest Ln · (737) 214-7834
Location

9590 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Brooklyn at 9590.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
dog park
internet access
The Brooklyn @ 9590 is just what you have been looking for in an apartment home with its head-turning style and extraordinary location you will be experiencing the best-kept secret in Dallas. We offer large one and two bedroom apartment homes with contemporary kitchens, spacious closets, washer/dryer connections plus a lot more. Enjoy many of our amenities like our sparkling swimming pool with a spacious sundeck, relax in the clubhouse or take your dog to enjoy their freedom in the bark park. We make living easy, but do not take our word for it come by the leasing office today and see why our residents love calling The Brooklyn@ 9590 home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 25lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Brooklyn at 9590 have any available units?
The Brooklyn at 9590 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Brooklyn at 9590 have?
Some of The Brooklyn at 9590's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Brooklyn at 9590 currently offering any rent specials?
The Brooklyn at 9590 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Brooklyn at 9590 pet-friendly?
Yes, The Brooklyn at 9590 is pet friendly.
Does The Brooklyn at 9590 offer parking?
Yes, The Brooklyn at 9590 offers parking.
Does The Brooklyn at 9590 have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Brooklyn at 9590 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Brooklyn at 9590 have a pool?
Yes, The Brooklyn at 9590 has a pool.
Does The Brooklyn at 9590 have accessible units?
No, The Brooklyn at 9590 does not have accessible units.
Does The Brooklyn at 9590 have units with dishwashers?
No, The Brooklyn at 9590 does not have units with dishwashers.
