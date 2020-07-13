The Brooklyn at 9590

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse dog park internet access

The Brooklyn @ 9590 is just what you have been looking for in an apartment home with its head-turning style and extraordinary location you will be experiencing the best-kept secret in Dallas. We offer large one and two bedroom apartment homes with contemporary kitchens, spacious closets, washer/dryer connections plus a lot more. Enjoy many of our amenities like our sparkling swimming pool with a spacious sundeck, relax in the clubhouse or take your dog to enjoy their freedom in the bark park. We make living easy, but do not take our word for it come by the leasing office today and see why our residents love calling The Brooklyn@ 9590 home.