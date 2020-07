Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming Classic 1924 Craftsman in the heart of Munger Place ready to be your next home! This super cute house offers traditional charm as well as modern conveniences. Features include large rooms, crown molding, mature trees, original hardwood floors, tankless water heater, a huge, modern gourmet kitchen (including refrigerator) and much more! Walking distance to Lipscomb Elementary, Lakewood Library and Lakewood Shopping Center. This house is a must see!