Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7239 Eudora Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7239 Eudora Drive

7239 Eudora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7239 Eudora Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
Designed by Architect Howard Decker, this restored classic Mid-Century Modern features open spaces, oversized windows, high ceilings and fabulous views throughout. The master retreat with hardwood floors offers a wall of windows, access to a deck overlooking the pool, spa, fire pit with seating and the outdoor kitchen with Viking Appliances. The master bath offers heated floors, dual sinks, separate shower and a tub that fills from the ceiling! Tenant must keep a public liability insurance policy amount not less than $400,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7239 Eudora Drive have any available units?
7239 Eudora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7239 Eudora Drive have?
Some of 7239 Eudora Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7239 Eudora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7239 Eudora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7239 Eudora Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7239 Eudora Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7239 Eudora Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7239 Eudora Drive offers parking.
Does 7239 Eudora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7239 Eudora Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7239 Eudora Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7239 Eudora Drive has a pool.
Does 7239 Eudora Drive have accessible units?
No, 7239 Eudora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7239 Eudora Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7239 Eudora Drive has units with dishwashers.

