7239 Eudora Drive

Designed by Architect Howard Decker, this restored classic Mid-Century Modern features open spaces, oversized windows, high ceilings and fabulous views throughout. The master retreat with hardwood floors offers a wall of windows, access to a deck overlooking the pool, spa, fire pit with seating and the outdoor kitchen with Viking Appliances. The master bath offers heated floors, dual sinks, separate shower and a tub that fills from the ceiling! Tenant must keep a public liability insurance policy amount not less than $400,000