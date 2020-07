Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great price for a freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Extra room in the garage could be a study or office. Still has room to park your car. Nice laminates in dining room, kitchen and entry way. Newer Paint. APP FEE $50 PER ADULT 18 & OVER.