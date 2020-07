Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Charming 2 bedroom 2 full bath town home with granite kitchen counter tops, fridge, new washer and dryer included and tons of storage space. With in walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Move in ready!! No Smoking! HOA pays trash & water!! MUST HAVE MIN CREDIT SCORE OF 600, NO CRIMINAL BACK GROUND & AND NO EVICTIONS to qualify.