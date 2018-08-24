7109 Cortland Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, detached single family home in a convenient location; wood floors throughout, granite countertops, and an open concept perfect for entertaining; minutes from Dallas Medical District, Arts district, Uptown, Downtown, Love Field Airport, and Bachman lake. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway and I-35. Very close from the DART Rail System, dining and shopping – very close to jobs and entertainment. Come and see it – it’s ready to move in today! House includes new stove and fridge.