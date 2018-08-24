All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 29 2019 at 1:06 AM

7109 Cortland Avenue

7109 Cortland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7109 Cortland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235
Lovefield West

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Completely renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, detached single family home in a convenient location; wood floors throughout, granite countertops, and an open concept perfect for entertaining; minutes from Dallas Medical District, Arts district, Uptown, Downtown, Love Field Airport, and Bachman lake. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway and I-35. Very close from the DART Rail System, dining and shopping – very close to jobs and entertainment. Come and see it – it’s ready to move in today! House includes new stove and fridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7109 Cortland Avenue have any available units?
7109 Cortland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7109 Cortland Avenue have?
Some of 7109 Cortland Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7109 Cortland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7109 Cortland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7109 Cortland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7109 Cortland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7109 Cortland Avenue offer parking?
No, 7109 Cortland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7109 Cortland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7109 Cortland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7109 Cortland Avenue have a pool?
No, 7109 Cortland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7109 Cortland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7109 Cortland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7109 Cortland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7109 Cortland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

