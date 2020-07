Amenities

Nice 2 br, 1 ba single family duplex for rent in Dallas - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home is part of a duplex, in a quiet neighborhood in southwest Dallas. It is located in the Duncanville ISD, with the nearest schools being Acton Elementary School, H Bob Daniel Sr Intermediate and P A C E School. Amenities include a stove and dishwasher and external storage is available on the property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4640859)