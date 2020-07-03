7025 Briarmeadow Drive

Amenities

This Updated Half Duplex has a Classic Contemporary feel with its 2-Story Cathedral Ceiling, Solarium with Skylite and Large Stone Fireplace! Open Layout has an All New Kitchen and Appliances, New Hardwood Flooring and LED Can Lighting in the Living Areas! The Master Bedroom has 2 Spacious Walk In Closets and a New Private Bathroom with Dual Granite Vanities, Tiling and Large Shower! 2 More Bedrooms are located Downstairs with a second Updated Full Bathroom! A 4th Bedroom Upstairs has a Fireplace, Walk In Closet, Balcony and an Updated Full Bathroom! Duplex has a Lovely Private Yard with Patio Areas and Grass, a 2 Car Garage and Full Size Utility Hook Ups! Great Unit!!