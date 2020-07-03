All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7025 Briarmeadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7025 Briarmeadow Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

7025 Briarmeadow Drive

7025 Briarmeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7025 Briarmeadow Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Updated Half Duplex has a Classic Contemporary feel with its 2-Story Cathedral Ceiling, Solarium with Skylite and Large Stone Fireplace! Open Layout has an All New Kitchen and Appliances, New Hardwood Flooring and LED Can Lighting in the Living Areas! The Master Bedroom has 2 Spacious Walk In Closets and a New Private Bathroom with Dual Granite Vanities, Tiling and Large Shower! 2 More Bedrooms are located Downstairs with a second Updated Full Bathroom! A 4th Bedroom Upstairs has a Fireplace, Walk In Closet, Balcony and an Updated Full Bathroom! Duplex has a Lovely Private Yard with Patio Areas and Grass, a 2 Car Garage and Full Size Utility Hook Ups! Great Unit!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7025 Briarmeadow Drive have any available units?
7025 Briarmeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7025 Briarmeadow Drive have?
Some of 7025 Briarmeadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7025 Briarmeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7025 Briarmeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7025 Briarmeadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7025 Briarmeadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7025 Briarmeadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7025 Briarmeadow Drive offers parking.
Does 7025 Briarmeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7025 Briarmeadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7025 Briarmeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 7025 Briarmeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7025 Briarmeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 7025 Briarmeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7025 Briarmeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7025 Briarmeadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone LTD
305 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments
3500 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Vistas at Pinnacle Park
4599 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75211
Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Villages of Royal Lane
11349 Newkirk St
Dallas, TX 75229
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway
Dallas, TX 75228
Vantage Point Apartments
10700 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University