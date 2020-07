Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

SHORT-TERM LEASE AVAILABLE THROUGH THE END OF OCTOBER '19. Charming Hollywood Heights cottage located on a large, elevated corner lot next to Lindsley Park. Live in the heart of one of East Dallas’ most desirable neighborhoods with easy access to Lakewood, White Rock Lake, and the Santa Fe Trail. Located within Lakewood Elementary school district.