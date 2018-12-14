All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 29 2019 at 10:45 AM

7015 Winding Creek Road

7015 Winding Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

7015 Winding Creek Road, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
A spacious Preston Road Highlands home on half acre creek lot! The second floor is designed to be an apartment with its own kitchenet and washer & dryer connection, perfect for in-laws or teenagers. The second floor also has a 2nd master bedroom or it can be a game room with its own full bathroom.
Brazilian hardwood flooring thru out the first floor, granite c-tops in kitchen and bathrooms, vessel sinks, stainless steel appliances, over -sized two car garage with plenty of driveway for multiple cars.. Must see to appreciate it!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7015 Winding Creek Road have any available units?
7015 Winding Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7015 Winding Creek Road have?
Some of 7015 Winding Creek Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7015 Winding Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
7015 Winding Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7015 Winding Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 7015 Winding Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7015 Winding Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 7015 Winding Creek Road offers parking.
Does 7015 Winding Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7015 Winding Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7015 Winding Creek Road have a pool?
No, 7015 Winding Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 7015 Winding Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 7015 Winding Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7015 Winding Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7015 Winding Creek Road has units with dishwashers.

