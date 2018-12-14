7015 Winding Creek Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

A spacious Preston Road Highlands home on half acre creek lot! The second floor is designed to be an apartment with its own kitchenet and washer & dryer connection, perfect for in-laws or teenagers. The second floor also has a 2nd master bedroom or it can be a game room with its own full bathroom.

Brazilian hardwood flooring thru out the first floor, granite c-tops in kitchen and bathrooms, vessel sinks, stainless steel appliances, over -sized two car garage with plenty of driveway for multiple cars.. Must see to appreciate it!!!