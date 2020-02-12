6951 Chackbay Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

This is a beautiful home located in a gated community. The home has an open concept boasting wood floors in living areas and granite countertops in kitchen. The large master bedroom opens into a master bath with dual sinks, a shower, bathtub, and private toilet. The walk-in closet is off of the bathroom. There are four carpeted bedrooms that all have closets. One of these could be easily used as an office. There is both an alarm system and a sprinkler system. The backyard is spacious with a solid storage building. There is plenty of room in the garage to park you cars.