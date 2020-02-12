All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6951 Chackbay Lane

6951 Chackbay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6951 Chackbay Lane, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
This is a beautiful home located in a gated community. The home has an open concept boasting wood floors in living areas and granite countertops in kitchen. The large master bedroom opens into a master bath with dual sinks, a shower, bathtub, and private toilet. The walk-in closet is off of the bathroom. There are four carpeted bedrooms that all have closets. One of these could be easily used as an office. There is both an alarm system and a sprinkler system. The backyard is spacious with a solid storage building. There is plenty of room in the garage to park you cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6951 Chackbay Lane have any available units?
6951 Chackbay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6951 Chackbay Lane have?
Some of 6951 Chackbay Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6951 Chackbay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6951 Chackbay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6951 Chackbay Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6951 Chackbay Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6951 Chackbay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6951 Chackbay Lane offers parking.
Does 6951 Chackbay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6951 Chackbay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6951 Chackbay Lane have a pool?
No, 6951 Chackbay Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6951 Chackbay Lane have accessible units?
No, 6951 Chackbay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6951 Chackbay Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6951 Chackbay Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

