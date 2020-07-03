All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6941 Kenwood Avenue

6941 Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6941 Kenwood Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming home in Lakewood Elementary. Updates throughout the house. This cozy remodeled home features two living areas, eat in kitchen with mosaic back splash, granite countertops, gas cooktop, SS appliances and large walk in laundry room.Two living areas, three fireplaces, plantation shutters and crown molding.Master suite features large walk in closet, fireplace and private dressing room area. Low maintenance backyard with separate hardwood deck area that is great for entertaining. Gated entrance into backyard. Prime east Dallas location minutes to White Rock Lake, Lakewood elementary and shops + restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6941 Kenwood Avenue have any available units?
6941 Kenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6941 Kenwood Avenue have?
Some of 6941 Kenwood Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6941 Kenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6941 Kenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6941 Kenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6941 Kenwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6941 Kenwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 6941 Kenwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6941 Kenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6941 Kenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6941 Kenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 6941 Kenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6941 Kenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6941 Kenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6941 Kenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6941 Kenwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

