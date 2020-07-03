6941 Kenwood Avenue

Amenities

Charming home in Lakewood Elementary. Updates throughout the house. This cozy remodeled home features two living areas, eat in kitchen with mosaic back splash, granite countertops, gas cooktop, SS appliances and large walk in laundry room.Two living areas, three fireplaces, plantation shutters and crown molding.Master suite features large walk in closet, fireplace and private dressing room area. Low maintenance backyard with separate hardwood deck area that is great for entertaining. Gated entrance into backyard. Prime east Dallas location minutes to White Rock Lake, Lakewood elementary and shops + restaurants.