6932 Glacier Drive

Amenities
MOVE-IN READY in East Dallas. This spacious home was recently renovated with updates to the entire home. Included are 3 living areas, fresh paint, new ceramic tile throughout & no carpet! The large living areas allow plenty of space to entertain; enjoy the large game room area, perfect for man-cave, play area & more. The eat in kitchen has new granite & tiled back splash with new appliances. Updated baths include granite, vessel sinks, new tile & storage galore. The master bath features a large walk-in with built-ins, dual sinks & large shower. The 2 guest rooms share a bath & private vanity areas. There is a fenced yard with privacy fence & carport over rear entry drive.