6832 Bob O Link Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6832 Bob O Link Drive

6832 Bob O Link Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6832 Bob O Link Dr, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
Property for Sale or for Lease. Custom European home, brick & stone on nearly .30 acre lot on Lakewood. Covered Front porch. Outdoor living area with stone fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout. Living w Oversized stone fireplace, kitchen w dual dishwashers, walk in pantry, Viking appliances, 6 burner gas range, large island with prep sink. Master suite w walls of windows view backyard & patio area. Master bath features 2 walk in closets and custom cabinetry. Guest suite down, mud room-utility. 3 large bedrooms up, walk in closets, family room w bar area and additional game room. Backyard is enclosed with an electric gated driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6832 Bob O Link Drive have any available units?
6832 Bob O Link Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6832 Bob O Link Drive have?
Some of 6832 Bob O Link Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6832 Bob O Link Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6832 Bob O Link Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6832 Bob O Link Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6832 Bob O Link Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6832 Bob O Link Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6832 Bob O Link Drive offers parking.
Does 6832 Bob O Link Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6832 Bob O Link Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6832 Bob O Link Drive have a pool?
No, 6832 Bob O Link Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6832 Bob O Link Drive have accessible units?
No, 6832 Bob O Link Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6832 Bob O Link Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6832 Bob O Link Drive has units with dishwashers.

