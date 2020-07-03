6832 Bob O Link Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage guest suite

Property for Sale or for Lease. Custom European home, brick & stone on nearly .30 acre lot on Lakewood. Covered Front porch. Outdoor living area with stone fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout. Living w Oversized stone fireplace, kitchen w dual dishwashers, walk in pantry, Viking appliances, 6 burner gas range, large island with prep sink. Master suite w walls of windows view backyard & patio area. Master bath features 2 walk in closets and custom cabinetry. Guest suite down, mud room-utility. 3 large bedrooms up, walk in closets, family room w bar area and additional game room. Backyard is enclosed with an electric gated driveway.