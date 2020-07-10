6819 Prosper Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Prescott Homes does it again with a stunning new Urban Farmhouse build. This modernized beauty comes with 4 bedrooms (1 bedroom suite downstairs + study) and 3 baths. Featuring top of the line finish-outs, maximized natural light, hand scraped hardwoods, and 2 outdoor living spaces! Every detail has been meticulously planned, from the spa like master retreat with chandelier and old world tub, to the boutique style walk in closet. The open floor plan features a gourmet eat in kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Looking for a country style home in the big city? This home is the perfect choice!