Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:28 AM

6819 Prosper Street

6819 Prosper Street · No Longer Available
Location

6819 Prosper Street, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Prescott Homes does it again with a stunning new Urban Farmhouse build. This modernized beauty comes with 4 bedrooms (1 bedroom suite downstairs + study) and 3 baths. Featuring top of the line finish-outs, maximized natural light, hand scraped hardwoods, and 2 outdoor living spaces! Every detail has been meticulously planned, from the spa like master retreat with chandelier and old world tub, to the boutique style walk in closet. The open floor plan features a gourmet eat in kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Looking for a country style home in the big city? This home is the perfect choice!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6819 Prosper Street have any available units?
6819 Prosper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6819 Prosper Street have?
Some of 6819 Prosper Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6819 Prosper Street currently offering any rent specials?
6819 Prosper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6819 Prosper Street pet-friendly?
No, 6819 Prosper Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6819 Prosper Street offer parking?
Yes, 6819 Prosper Street offers parking.
Does 6819 Prosper Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6819 Prosper Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6819 Prosper Street have a pool?
No, 6819 Prosper Street does not have a pool.
Does 6819 Prosper Street have accessible units?
No, 6819 Prosper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6819 Prosper Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6819 Prosper Street has units with dishwashers.

