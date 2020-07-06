6809 Woodland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room guest suite new construction

Stunning newer construction farmhouse in coveted Preston Hollow. The wide center hall design with board and batten details welcome you into the generously sized family room with ship lap siding and gourmet kitchen complete with Wolf commercial range, Sub Zero refrigerator and full butler's pantry. Enjoy the second sitting area with views of the front lawn that will lead to a private guest suite located on the second floor. The matte finish red oak floors continue upstairs to the generous game room leading to the master retreat featuring custom closets. Fully automated SMART HOME features Vantage system. Energy Star Certified.