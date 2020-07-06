All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6809 Woodland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6809 Woodland Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6809 Woodland Drive

6809 Woodland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Preston Hollow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6809 Woodland Drive, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
guest suite
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
guest suite
new construction
Stunning newer construction farmhouse in coveted Preston Hollow. The wide center hall design with board and batten details welcome you into the generously sized family room with ship lap siding and gourmet kitchen complete with Wolf commercial range, Sub Zero refrigerator and full butler's pantry. Enjoy the second sitting area with views of the front lawn that will lead to a private guest suite located on the second floor. The matte finish red oak floors continue upstairs to the generous game room leading to the master retreat featuring custom closets. Fully automated SMART HOME features Vantage system. Energy Star Certified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6809 Woodland Drive have any available units?
6809 Woodland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6809 Woodland Drive have?
Some of 6809 Woodland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6809 Woodland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6809 Woodland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6809 Woodland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6809 Woodland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6809 Woodland Drive offer parking?
No, 6809 Woodland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6809 Woodland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6809 Woodland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6809 Woodland Drive have a pool?
No, 6809 Woodland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6809 Woodland Drive have accessible units?
No, 6809 Woodland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6809 Woodland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6809 Woodland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore Swiss Avenue
4217 Swiss Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75207
Magnolia at Lakewood
2175 Tucker St
Dallas, TX 75214
Mill House
4311 Woodhollow Dr
Dallas, TX 75237
Cross Creek
6033 E Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75231
The Sophia
3136 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
Bel Air Park
3737 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Mockingbird Flats
5600 SMU Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University