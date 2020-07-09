All apartments in Dallas
6801 Del Norte Lane
6801 Del Norte Lane

6801 Del Norte Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6801 Del Norte Lane, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled Hillcrest & North West Highway Duplex. Great floor plan, ideal roommate satiation, with two split bedrooms & two ensuite bathrooms. Living & dining area allow for multiple furniture arrangements. Updated kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinetry, soft close doors, stainless steel appliances. Master bath with tiled walk in shower. Separate utility room. Ample closet space. Garage access. Large Fenced backyard. Located between Central Expressway & Dallas North Tollway. Minutes to North Park. Steps from Highland Park.  10 minutes to Downtown or White Rock Lake. Easy access to both airports. Ready for a May move in. Lawn service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

