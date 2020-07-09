6801 Del Norte Lane

Amenities

Remodeled Hillcrest & North West Highway Duplex. Great floor plan, ideal roommate satiation, with two split bedrooms & two ensuite bathrooms. Living & dining area allow for multiple furniture arrangements. Updated kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinetry, soft close doors, stainless steel appliances. Master bath with tiled walk in shower. Separate utility room. Ample closet space. Garage access. Large Fenced backyard. Located between Central Expressway & Dallas North Tollway. Minutes to North Park. Steps from Highland Park. 10 minutes to Downtown or White Rock Lake. Easy access to both airports. Ready for a May move in. Lawn service included.