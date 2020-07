Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Minutes away from White Rock Lake. Spacious Austin Stone 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car attached garage in Lakewood Elementary. Home features white cabinets with gray countertop, gas cooktop, double oven, formal living room with fireplace, formal dining area, den off kitchen with fireplace, eating area in kitchen, wood floors, original tile in both bathrooms, lots of closet space and heavily treed fenced backyard. Pets ok with some restrictions.