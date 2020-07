Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous and move in ready with a pool! Large master suite with recently remodeled bathroom and gas fireplace. Updated kitchen with island, granite and mirrored backsplash. 3 car garage and 3 carport spaces in rear. Nice pool and spa and an open canvas for landscaping. This property is a must see and seller is motivated!